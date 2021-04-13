Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

World number two Medvedev, who was due to kick-off his clay-court season in Monte Carlo, has been moved to isolation.

"It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte Carlo," he said.

"My focus is now on, and I look forward to, getting back on the tour as soon and as safely as possible."

Medvedev reached the final of this year's Australian Open and won last year's ATP Finals. He is seeking to progress past the first round of the French Open for the first time this season, having struggled on clay courts in the past.

"Honestly, there's nothing I like on clay," Medvedev told reporters with a smile earlier in the tournament.

There's always bad bounces, you're dirty after playing. I really don't enjoy playing on clay.

The Russian practised with Rafael Nadal yesterday and so it is hoped that his positive test is not indicative of a wider cluster of Covid-19 cases.

He was set to face Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner in the first round in Monte Carlo.

