Rafael Nadal has congratulated Britain's Dan Evans after "the best victory of his career" in defeating Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters.

It was a truly remarkable victory for the British number one, who had never before beaten one of the 'big three' of Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, and had not won a tour-level match on clay since 2017 before this week.

ATP Monte Carlo 'Evans defeat one of the worst I can remember' - Djokovic 2 HOURS AGO

Nadal, who will be eyeing a staggering 14th title at Roland Garros, could not contain his surprise as he congratulated the Brit on his huge upset over the Spaniard's rival.

It's the best victory of his career, so well done to him. That's all I can say.

"I watched just a few points because I was preparing for my match but he looks (to be) playing quite well. The points that I saw, he was solid, not missing, playing his match, so yeah, well done for him."

Highlights: Evans causes huge shock with win over Djokovic in Monte Carlo

Djokovic was clearly devastated by the shock defeat and the Australian Open champion described it as "one of the worst I can remember" as his preparations for the French Open hit a setback.

"I don't want to talk about it. I should have and could have done much better. Just an awful performance. I can't take any positives away from this match.

"I mean, it's one of those things to accept, you have to I guess, move on. It's not the first night or the last loss but it definitely leaves a bitter feeling exiting the court this way.

This has probably been one of the worst matches and performances from my side that I can recall in the last years.

"I don't want to take anything away from his win but from my side I just felt awful on the court overall, nothing worked and it's one of those days.

'Evans defeat one of the worst I can remember' - Djokovic

"He dismantled my game. I was just feeling and playing pretty bad. You know, obviously right now as I walk off court, I'm disappointed with the way I played and the way I felt on the court but it's a long clay season.

"I mean, there are still plenty of tournaments, plenty of room to improve and obviously I have to work and hopefully get a better performance next week in Belgrade."

Evans later revealed that he was "a little extra fired up" for the match because of Djokovic delaying the pair's entrance to the court.

"He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms," he told Amazon Prime Video after the match.

That was a little annoying - I was ready to go from that, that got me a little extra fired up. That's why we roll the balls out, it's one against one and you have to see who wins. That's what I tell myself.

"He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there, but I'm just really happy with coming through.

"It was difficult to get to the net. I felt sometimes I was doing too much running but that's the price you've got to pay sometimes in those matches."

Nadal, who earlier thrashed Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-1, could yet face Evans in the final if the Brit can come through his last-eight match against Belgium's David Goffin and his semi-final.

ATP Monte Carlo Highlights: Evans causes huge shock with win over Djokovic in Monte Carlo 2 HOURS AGO