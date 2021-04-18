Stefanos Tsitsipas has secured his first ATP Masters 1000 series title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Andrey Rublev without even conceding a break point.
Tsitsipas, who knocked out Britain’s Dan Evans 6-2 6-1 in the semi-finals on Saturday, quickly went a break up with a backhand down the line in what was the only one of the set as the Greek dropped just two points in his following four service games.
The 23-year-old, who lost to Rublev in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in March, broke for the second time at 1-1 before winning the match on a break point as the Russian sent a cross-court backhand shot long.
ATP Monte Carlo
Tsitsipas: Djokovic and Nadal 'always find solutions'
- Tsitsipas: Djokovic and Nadal 'always find solutions'
- Boulter secures Billie Jean King Cup win for GB
"I had an unbelievable week in Monte-Carlo,” Tsitsipas said in his post-match interview. I can’t describe my feelings right now. I am overwhelmed by so many different emotions and nostalgia.
"It is incredible that I am able to be in the position that I am. We both deserved to be in the final. We put on an amazing fight and an amazing show… I would consider it as the [best] week of my life so far.
'Take a bow' - The best of Tsitsipas at 2021 Australian Open
"I knew that he was going to be a very difficult opponent to face. There were a lot of nerves coming into that match. [We] always want to bring the best out of [ourselves] when facing each other.
"Playing Andrey was a very difficult thing to do today, also considering that it was a final.
"There is extra stress and extra importance in the match that we had to play. [I am] definitely proud of the way I managed to behave and be out on the court today."
ATP Monte Carlo
Giantkiller Evans’ dream run in Monte Carlo ends with Tsitsipas defeat
ATP Monte Carlo
Nadal on rare clay defeat: 'I made lots of mistakes'