Stefanos Tsitsipas has secured his first ATP Masters 1000 series title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Andrey Rublev without even conceding a break point.

Tsitsipas, who knocked out Britain’s Dan Evans 6-2 6-1 in the semi-finals on Saturday, quickly went a break up with a backhand down the line in what was the only one of the set as the Greek dropped just two points in his following four service games.

The 23-year-old, who lost to Rublev in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in March, broke for the second time at 1-1 before winning the match on a break point as the Russian sent a cross-court backhand shot long.

ATP Monte Carlo Tsitsipas: Djokovic and Nadal 'always find solutions' YESTERDAY AT 15:35

"I had an unbelievable week in Monte-Carlo,” Tsitsipas said in his post-match interview. I can’t describe my feelings right now. I am overwhelmed by so many different emotions and nostalgia.

"It is incredible that I am able to be in the position that I am. We both deserved to be in the final. We put on an amazing fight and an amazing show… I would consider it as the [best] week of my life so far.

'Take a bow' - The best of Tsitsipas at 2021 Australian Open

"I knew that he was going to be a very difficult opponent to face. There were a lot of nerves coming into that match. [We] always want to bring the best out of [ourselves] when facing each other.

"Playing Andrey was a very difficult thing to do today, also considering that it was a final.

"There is extra stress and extra importance in the match that we had to play. [I am] definitely proud of the way I managed to behave and be out on the court today."

ATP Monte Carlo Giantkiller Evans’ dream run in Monte Carlo ends with Tsitsipas defeat YESTERDAY AT 13:23