Tennis

Tennis highlights - Dan Evans causes huge shock with win over Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo

Dan Evans knocked out the 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in Monaco. It is a remarkable victory for the British number one, who had never before beaten one of the 'big three' of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and had not won a tour level match on clay since 2017 before this week.

00:01:33, 2 hours ago