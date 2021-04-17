Dan Evans and Neal Skupski pulled off a huge upset to beat Monte Carlo Masters doubles favourites Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The Colombian duo were the number one seeds but were on the back foot in the first set when the British pair held their own and won 7-6(7-0) on the tie break.

Cabal and Farah fought back in the second to claim the set 6-2, setting up a decisive third.

They claimed victory and made their way into the final with a 10-4 decider.

Evans lost earlier in the day in the singles semi-finals when he fell 6-2 6-1 to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

