World number four Dominic Thiem said he is not yet fully fit and is skipping this month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco.

The 27-year-old had targeted the European claycourt season to return after struggling with a foot problem recently.

"After Doha and Dubai I needed a break," Thiem said on his website

Tennis Rising tension over PTPA heats up at Miami Open - but what's next? 29/03/2021 AT 11:37

I'm not at 100% yet. I'm so sorry, I would have loved to play in Monte Carlo, but it won't work out.

Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year, began the 2021 season with one win in two matches at the ATP Cup before exiting the Australian Open in the fourth round.

After Melbourne, his desert swing also ended in disappointment with defeat to South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in his opening match in Dubai, which came after a quarter-final exit in Doha last week.

Top 5 tweeners: Kyrgios and Thiem among stars to pull out tricks

ATP Miami A look into the future? Miami offers a glimpse of life after the 'Big Three' 23/03/2021 AT 10:21