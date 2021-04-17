Stefanos Tsitsipas believes that tennis' big three ‘will always find a way back’ after both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were knocked out of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas is part of the next generation of tennis superstars ready to take up the mantle once the likes of Nadal, 34, Djokovic, 33, and Roger Federer, 38 move on.

And while Djokovic and Nadal, were well below their best in Monte Carlo, Tsitsipas refused to believe that age was catching up on them or that tennis' new and somewhat unpredictable schedule was having an impact.

"Everyone likes to think that they're getting older," said Tsisipas following his 6-2 6-1 victory over Dan Evans that sent him to the final in Monaco.

In fact, they are getting older. It doesn't seem to bother them at all (smiling).

"Well, you know, they seem to have been doing well in the past, having big breaks like this. I wouldn't say many of them have been affected by big breaks like this. They seem to be back in shape, the same way consistent like before, despite of having like a two-, three-month break. They seem to be adjusting pretty well to their new conditions with minimal play.

"I don't know whether it's that. They always find solutions to everything. That's what makes them the great players and kind of like the legends of our sport. They can handle the situations very well.

Tsitsipas will be among those challenging for Grand Slams and one wouldn't blame him for hoping that the 'Big 3' were on their way out.

Novak Djokovic à Monte-Carlo en 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

And the Greek superstar wants to see the up and coming players take the limelight more often, while admitting it's difficult against players who always put on their best show at the biggest tournaments.

"We're kind of used to seeing Djokovic and Nadal go deep in the tournaments, at tournaments," he added.

"Just let the young guns show what they got, I guess. It's how it should be sometimes. Maybe actually always. It's time for always, not sometimes."

