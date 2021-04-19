Tsitsipas had lost both his previous Masters finals but defeated Russian Rublev 6-3 6-3 to win the title without dropping a set at the clay court tournament.

"She showed me that name up there. I was ... stunned. I was like, 'Wow, that is really cool. How cool is that?'

"I didn't think about it in the beginning of the tournament, but it came to my mind when I was playing the semi-finals. I was thinking that would be really cool to be in this together, like mother like son.

That's where the whole purpose came from. I feel like there was an enormous amount of willingness to want to do more in order to be there with my mom.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and 11-time Monte Carlo winner Rafa Nadal fell early in Monte Carlo, opening the door to a new Masters champion.

"I stepped up my game, brought this good game, good tennis. I didn't see no reason for me to leave from here without the trophy. I felt like I deserved it," he said.

"I've put so much effort and so much concentration into it. Definitely something that I deserve. More opportunities like this is going to show up and come up in the future, so I need to be ready to show my consistency and prevail with that."

