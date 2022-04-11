Alexander Bublik says the ATP are trying to put players in “cages” by introducing stricter conduct punishments and believes there should still be room to express emotions.

Kyrgios has also been fined for outbursts in Indian Wells and the Miami Open, and Jenson Brooksby hit a ball boy with a racquet he flung in anger in Miami.

While many current and former professionals have called for stronger punishments, including bans, world No.36 Bublik is not totally on board with the idea.

“Nick brings tonnes of fans, what are they here for?” he told Tennis Channel.

“This is sport, it’s supposed to be a bit of emotion and they try to put in some kind of a cage where we cannot talk. I am 24 and I see who brings attendances and fans to the game. Have you ever seen doubles fans? No. He brings doubles fans.

“Sometimes he does something not appropriate for tennis and they want to make a cage even tighter for us. I don’t think it’s good for sport, maybe if you are 65 and you come with your grandkids and they don’t want to hear bad words, but the reality is in America the stadiums were full. Australia they were filled, everywhere.

“For me I am not a fan of it, we should have more room. I think we need people who bring attendances. Of course you cannot do certain things and you need to be punished, but let us talk, don’t look at us every minute when we talk.”

"That to me deserved at least a three-tournament suspension, not play Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo, it deserved that at least, otherwise where do you draw the line?" the 2013 Wimbledon champion told Tennis Majors.

"The fine was a big amount for normal people, but for tennis players such as Alexander Zverev who earns so much on and off the court that was not that much – I don’t think he will learn the lessons he should have learned.”

Bublik won his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday, beating three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in three sets.

Despite the result, Bublik was not too impressed with his display and thinks Wawrinka would have won if he wasn’t making his first appearance on the ATP Tour in 13 months.

“I wish him a speedy recovery because I did not deserve to win this match.

“It’s clay court, I am running like an elephant, I cannot stop, I cannot explode, I cannot do anything. We all hope he will back on top of the game very soon.

“On clay even with his recovery from injury he is the better player than me. In three months from now, three and three [6-3 6-3], thank you very much, I go peacefully to the beach.”

Bublik, 24, also joked about who’s next on his list after playing Andy Murray and Wawrinka this year.

“For me it’s Andy twice this year, Stan today, I need Carlos Moya to come back and play him, or Roger [Federer]!”

Bublik faces 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta or qualifier Sebastian Baez in the second round.

He says he is already looking forward to the end of the clay season.

“I wish the clay will end and we go onto grass,” he told Amazon Prime.

“There was no match from my side, I hate clay, that is a statement - I hate this surface!

"I don’t think I turned anything around, he was not very healthy at the end of the second set and third set. It’s a clay court, it’s not for me."

