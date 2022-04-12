Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters after a hard-fought straight-sets win over Benjamin Bonzi.

The British no.2 put in an impressive display to win 6-0 7-6 (7-4) after edging out a tense second set by winning the tie-break.

It was the perfect response to a clay-court season opener defeat against Pablo Andujar in Marrakech, as he looks to match his semi-final appearance from last year.

Much of the success for Evans in this match came from playing longer rallies from the back of the court and not coming forward too often.

He raced into a 3-0 in the first set, as Bonzi failed with his first serves. The Brit did well on his service games and took advantage when Bonzi missed a drop shot – the third consecutive break for Evans.

But it was in the second set where Bonzi gave Evans a big scare and managed to get on the board in his first service game to break Evans’ serve.

Evans broke back to hold the score at 4-4 and was able to stay in the set and take the match to a crucial tie-break.

After already winning three tie-breaks during this calendar year, Evans played a superb shot down the line in the second of his three match points.

He will now look forward to a round-of-32 clash with either Belgium's David Goffin or the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

