Novak Djokovic is set to return to tennis at the Monte Carlo Masters and could meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals should the pair progress.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz has been tipped by Chris Evert to win more than 10 Grand Slams, and Dominic Thiem has described him as an ‘unbelievable player’ after his win at the Miami Open last weekend.
The win sees him move up to No. 11 in the world rankings and it feels inevitable that he will soon crack the top 10.
However Djokovic, perhaps the greatest player of all time, stands in his way at the Monegasque event after the draw was made on Friday.
The 34-year-old Serbian, the world No. 1, would meet Alcaraz in the last eight if both of them win their preceding matches.
Djokovic will play another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or the USA’s Marcos Giron in his first round. Alcaraz will face either Sebastian Korda or Botic van de Zandschulp.
Current champion Stefanos Tsitsipas faces the experienced Italian Fabio Fognini or France’s Arthur Rinderknech, and either of them could meet Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters.
The Greek won last year in what was his first Masters 1000 title win.
