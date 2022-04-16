Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is expecting a "big battle" in the Monte Carlo Masters final after easing past Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas - despite a scare against Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals late on Friday - has looked in fine touch all week at the Monte Carlo Country Club and he continued that form in a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Zverev.

Having taken the title last year, the Greek will look to make it back-to-back triumphs in the principality, with his opponent in Sunday's final the unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who has been the story of the tournament with his wins over Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov - the latter in Saturday's first semi-final

Talking afterwards, Tsitsipas said: “I don’t know whether the long match [against Schwartzman] gave me some rhythm, but I was able to play good tennis today.

"I’m happy with the level I was able to execute and come up with some good ideas on the court.

“It’s going to take a little bit more [to beat Davidovich Fokina].

“He’s on a good run, in a good rhythm. I’ve played him before, he’s a good opponent, I’ve had big battles against him and I’m going to try and be as ready as possible.

“I know he’s improved from before and I’m going to have that in the back of my head, to produce the best tennis that I can.”

Tsitsipas showed no ill-effects of his arduous encounter with Schwartzman in the early stages of Saturday's last-four clash, breaking Zverev three times in the first set to take it 6-4.

Using all of his customary clay-court craft, Tsitsipas sliced and drop-shotted his way through the second set, moving his German opponent around the court and hitting a number of impressive winners.

Tsitsipas' return of serve has been documented by some commentators as an area for improvement, but he won 26 points on Zverev's serve compared to just 15 for the German, and it was a sign of why the Greek was able to create so many difficulties on his opponent's serve.

And it was the two further breaks that Tsitsipas was able to grab in the second set that enabled him to cruise away to victory.

The win put Tsitsipas into his fourth Masters 1000 final and he will take on Davidovich Fokina with a 2-0 head-to-head record in his favour.

