Andy Murray will skip a Challenger event in Italy to prepare for his return to the ATP Tour - at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier - next week.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to pull out of this year's Australian Open after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine" following a positive Covid-19 test on January 14.

Murray instead headed to Biella to compete in a Challenger tournament, where he lost to Illya Marchenko in the final. Murray was expected to play again in Italy this week but has now elected to skip the tournament.

The 33-year-old Briton, currently ranked 125 in the world, accepted a wildcard to the event in Montpellier earlier this week, as confirmed by organisers on social media.

"Andy Murray... will play in Open Sud de France 2021," organisers said on Twitter.

"With 46 ATP titles he is one of the best players of the past decade. After injury problems over the last few years, he has been working hard in the off season and looking forward to competing once again in 2021."

Murray played only seven Tour-level matches last year because of injuries and the disruption caused by the pandemic -- ending his season in October after a pelvic problem. He last won a title in Antwerp in 2019.

---

