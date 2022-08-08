Alex Molcan - Mackenzie McDonald

A. Molcan vs M. McDonald | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Court 9
Not started
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 17:00
Players Overview

Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1121
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points956
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Molcan

M. McDonald

