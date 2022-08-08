Andy Murray - Taylor Fritz
A. Murray vs T. Fritz | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. Murray
T. Fritz (10)
from 19:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking50
- ATP points950
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points2825
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Murray
T. Fritz
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000