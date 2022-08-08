Aslan Karatsev - Maxime Cressy

A. Karatsev vs M. Cressy | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1175
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1279
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Karatsev

M. Cressy

Related matches

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 17:00
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 17:00
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
from 17:00
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Aslan Karatsev vs Maxime Cressy

ATP Montreal - 8 August 2022

Follow the ATP Montreal Tennis match between Aslan Karatsev and Maxime Cressy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Montreal results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.