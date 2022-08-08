Aslan Karatsev - Maxime Cressy
A. Karatsev vs M. Cressy | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
A. Karatsev
M. Cressy
from 23:00
Players Overview
AslanKaratsev
Russia
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1175
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1279
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Karatsev
M. Cressy
