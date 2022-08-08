Benoît Paire - Yoshihito Nishioka
B. Paire vs Y. Nishioka | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
B. Paire
Y. Nishioka
from 23:00
Players Overview
BenoîtPaire
France
- ATP ranking104
- ATP points511
- Age33
- Height1.96m
- Weight80kg
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
- ATP ranking54
- ATP points852
- Age26
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
B. Paire
Y. Nishioka
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000