Cameron Norrie - Brandon Nakashima
C. Norrie vs B. Nakashima | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
C. Norrie (9)
B. Nakashima
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking11
- ATP points2985
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points719
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Norrie
B. Nakashima
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000