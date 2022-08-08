Denis Shapovalov - Alex De Minaur
D. Shapovalov vs A. De Minaur | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Shapovalov
A. De Minaur
from 23:30
Players Overview
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1573
- Age23
- Height1.85m
- Weight76kg
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking21
- ATP points1585
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
D. Shapovalov
A. De Minaur
