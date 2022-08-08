Denis Shapovalov - Alex De Minaur

D. Shapovalov vs A. De Minaur | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Shapovalov
D. Shapovalov
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
from 23:30
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1573
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking21
  • ATP points1585
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

D. Shapovalov

A. De Minaur

Related matches

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 17:00
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 17:00
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
from 17:00
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Denis Shapovalov vs Alex De Minaur

ATP Montreal - 8 August 2022

Follow the ATP Montreal Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Montreal results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.