Diego Schwartzman - Alejandro Davidovich
D. Schwartzman vs A. Davidovich | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Schwartzman (12)
A. Davidovich
from 23:30
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2245
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1210
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Schwartzman
A. Davidovich
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000