Diego Schwartzman - Alejandro Davidovich

D. Schwartzman vs A. Davidovich | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Schwartzman (12)
D. Schwartzman (12)
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
from 23:30
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2245
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1210
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
3

Wins

3 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

A. Davidovich

Related matches

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 17:00
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 17:00
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
from 17:00
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Diego Schwartzman vs Alejandro Davidovich

ATP Montreal - 8 August 2022

Follow the ATP Montreal Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Alejandro Davidovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Montreal results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.