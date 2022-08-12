Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Cameron Norrie in Montreal, while Dan Evans and Jack Draper could meet in the semi-finals.

Norrie lost in straight sets, 6-4 6-3, to the Canadian playing in front of a home crowd at the Canadian Open.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime needed just 72 minutes to secure victory as his mobility and accuracy secured the win.

“I have gone one step further than I did here three years ago,” Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court interview. “Montreal people are really proud people. We are a small community in the world. We support each other in what we do, especially in professional sport.

“When you see an athlete come from the province of Quebec and do big things, people are very proud. It makes me proud to be in that position.”

He will go on to play Norwegian Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.

There was, however, success for two other British players in Montreal.

Evans fights back to knock out Fritz to reach Canadian Open quarter-finals

Draper progressed past Gael Monfils, the tournament’s 17th seed. He was up 6-2 0-2 when Monfils collapsed in pain with a leg problem. The 20-year-old Briton had defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous match as he looks to build on his No. 82 ranking.

He will next face Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Jannik Sinner. If he defeats the Spaniard then he could face Evans in the semi-finals.

Evans defeated Taylor Fritz, winning 7-6(7) 1-6 7-5 against the 10th seed. He will face another American in his quarter-final, Tommy Paul.

