Frances Tiafoe - Benjamin Bonzi
F. Tiafoe vs B. Bonzi | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
F. Tiafoe
B. Bonzi
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking24
- ATP points1506
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
BenjaminBonzi
France
- ATP ranking49
- ATP points919
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
F. Tiafoe
B. Bonzi
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000