Frances Tiafoe - Benjamin Bonzi

F. Tiafoe vs B. Bonzi | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1506
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points919
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

F. Tiafoe

B. Bonzi

Related matches

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 17:00
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 17:00
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
from 17:00
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Frances Tiafoe vs Benjamin Bonzi

ATP Montreal - 8 August 2022

Follow the ATP Montreal Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Benjamin Bonzi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Montreal results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.