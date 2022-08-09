Emil Ruusuvuori - Hubert Hurkacz
E. Ruusuvuori vs H. Hurkacz | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 09.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
H. Hurkacz (8)
from 23:30
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking44
- ATP points991
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3015
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
E. Ruusuvuori
H. Hurkacz
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000