David Goffin - Albert Ramos
D. Goffin vs A. Ramos | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
D. Goffin
A. Ramos
from 23:00
Players Overview
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points745
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
AlbertRamos
Spain
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1005
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Goffin
A. Ramos
