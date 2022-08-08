Gaël Monfils - Pedro Martínez
G. Monfils vs P. Martínez | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
G. Monfils (17)
P. Martínez
from 23:00
Players Overview
GaëlMonfils
France
- ATP ranking20
- ATP points1615
- Age35
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
PedroMartínez
Spain
- ATP ranking53
- ATP points860
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
G. Monfils
P. Martínez
