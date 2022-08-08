Miomir Kecmanovic - Botic van de Zandschulp

M. Kecmanovic vs B. van de Zandschulp | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
from 23:00
Players Overview

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1210
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1462
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Kecmanovic

B. van de Zandschulp

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

