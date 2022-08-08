Vasek Pospisil - Tommy Paul
V. Pospisil vs T. Paul | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
V. Pospisil
T. Paul
from 23:00
Players Overview
VasekPospisil
Canada
- ATP ranking147
- ATP points378
- Age32
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1220
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
V. Pospisil
T. Paul
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000