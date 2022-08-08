Marin Cilic - Borna Coric

M. Cilic vs B. Coric | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
M. Cilic (13)
M. Cilic (13)
B. Coric
B. Coric
from 23:00
Players Overview

Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2085
  • Age33
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking157
  • ATP points350
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
5

Wins

5 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Cilic

B. Coric

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

