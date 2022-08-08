Marin Cilic - Borna Coric
M. Cilic vs B. Coric | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
M. Cilic (13)
B. Coric
from 23:00
Players Overview
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2085
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
BornaCoric
Croatia
- ATP ranking157
- ATP points350
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
5
Wins
5 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
M. Cilic
B. Coric
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000