Novak Djokovic has been urged “to roll up his sleeves and receive the vaccine” if he wants to compete at the National Bank Open in Montreal next month.

Djokovic’s decision not to get the Covid vaccine has put a huge toll on his progress this year after missing out on the Australian Open and the ATP events in both Indian Wells and Miami.

Ad

ATP Båstad Thiem says he's 'definitely back' after beating Bautista Agut in Swedish Open 14/07/2022 AT 19:37

The former world No. 1 said: "I am a professional tennis player, I don't go into politics or anything else because that doesn't interest me.

"I have my stance and I am a proponent for freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everybody, and I expect people to at least respect my decision.

"If I have permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there - it's not the end of the world.”

It is a rule which also applies to Canada, and while the Serb is hopeful the rules may change in the States, it is unlikely to be the case north of the border.

"The situation is clear – either Canada will change the rules regarding vaccination or he (Novak Djokovic) will have to roll up his sleeves and receive the vaccine,” said National Bank Open director Eugene Lapierre, the Masters 1000 event which starts on August 5, three weeks before the US Open.

"However, I do not consider either of those two scenarios likely.”

Djokovic is still adamant that he will not get vaccinated, but Canadian Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos maintained the country’s hard-line stance.

Duclos added: "The rules apply to everyone. There are some exceptions, but… the rules apply to everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.”

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title - Day 14 wrap from Wimbledon

The 35-year-old currently has 21 Grand Slams to his name and is only one away from equalling Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.

However, with neither a place at the US or Australian Opens assured, the Serb could run out of opportunities to reach that ambitious target.

Tennis ‘They seem like they love the sport’ – Murray names Raducanu among players he would coach 14/07/2022 AT 14:00