Pablo Carreño - Matteo Berrettini
P. Carreño vs M. Berrettini | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
P. Carreño
M. Berrettini (11)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
PabloCarreño
Spain
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1555
- Age31
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2430
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
P. Carreño
M. Berrettini
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000