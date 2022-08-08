Marcos Giron - Roberto Bautista

M. Giron vs R. Bautista | Toronto
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Court Rogers
Not started
M. Giron
M. Giron
R. Bautista (14)
R. Bautista (14)
from 23:30
Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking53
  • ATP points830
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points1850
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Giron

R. Bautista

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista

ATP Montreal - 8 August 2022

Follow the ATP Montreal Tennis match between Marcos Giron and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Montreal results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

