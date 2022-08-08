Sebastián Báez - Nick Kyrgios
S. Báez vs N. Kyrgios | Montreal
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Not started
S. Báez
N. Kyrgios
from 23:00
Players Overview
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
- ATP ranking32
- ATP points1263
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking37
- ATP points1205
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
S. Báez
N. Kyrgios
