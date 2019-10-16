U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev lifted his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, easing past Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1, but the 23-year-old Russian said contesting his sixth consecutive final had taken a toll on his mind and body.

"I feel that I'm physically and mentally exhausted. I can't be 100%. As a professional, I cannot step on court knowing that I'm not 100% ready to play," said Medvedev, who has already qualified for next month's season-ending ATP Finals.

See also

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev pulls out of home tournament in Moscow

"It's very sad, because I really wanted to play in Moscow in front of my home crowd... it's professional sport and I must do what's best for my body. In this situation, I had no choice."