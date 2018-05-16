ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
A.Mannarino VS D.Džumhur
14 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Center Court
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Damir Džumhur
ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
✓
4
6
6
A.Mannarino
6
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Final
A.Mannarino
64
4
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
D.Džumhur
1
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
Damir
Džumhur
Džumhur
Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age27
ATP ranking93
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
D.Džumhur
1
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
D.Džumhur
✓
5
6
6
M.Cecchinato
7
4
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
5
6
1
A
D.Džumhur
✓
7
3
3
