ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

A.Mannarino VS D.Džumhur

14 October 2019 Starting from 19:00

Center Court
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Damir Džumhur

ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Adrian Mannarino
Adrian
Mannarino
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
44
Damir Džumhur
Damir
Džumhur
Bosnia & HerzegovinaBosnia & Herzegovina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
93
