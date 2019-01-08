ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
A.Bublik VS A.Rublev
15 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking54
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
77
4
A.Bublik
65
0
A
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bublik
✓
78
6
L.Harris
66
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
