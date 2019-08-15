ATP Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Seppi VS K.Khachanov
18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Andreas Seppi - Karen Khachanov
ATP Moscow - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andreas Seppi and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andreas
Seppi
Seppi
Italy
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age35
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
5
6
6
R.Carballés
7
1
3
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
2
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
77
4
710
Z.Zhang
64
6
68
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
65
1
A.Seppi
✓
77
6
View more matches
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
6
3
67
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
79
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
2
4
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
19/08/2019
Tennis news - Tomas Berdych ends drought with opening win at Winston-Salem Open
ATP Winston-Salem doubles