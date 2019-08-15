ATP Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Seppi VS K.Khachanov

18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
LIVE - Andreas Seppi - Karen Khachanov

ATP Moscow - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andreas Seppi and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andreas Seppi
Andreas
Seppi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
