ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Seppi VS R.Carballés
16 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 2
LIVE - Andreas Seppi - Roberto Carballés
ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andreas Seppi and Roberto Carballés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andreas
Seppi
Seppi
Italy
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age35
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
2
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
77
4
710
Z.Zhang
64
6
68
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
65
1
A.Seppi
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
62
6
6
View more matches
Roberto
Carballés
Carballés
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age26
ATP ranking77
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
4
6
R.Berankis
2
6
3
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
R.Carballés
1
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
7
M.Kližan
2
5
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
View more matches
