ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Seppi VS R.Carballés

16 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 2
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Andreas Seppi - Roberto Carballés

ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andreas Seppi and Roberto Carballés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andreas Seppi
Andreas
Seppi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
View more matches
Roberto Carballés
Roberto
Carballés
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
77
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Football news - Nick Kyrgios to skip rest of Asian swing due to shoulder injury

26/09/2019

Shoulder injury casts doubt on Kyrgios' season

ATP Zhuhai
25/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Novak Djokovic eases into US Open second round with masterful performance

US Open
26/08/2019

Tennis news - Tomas Berdych ends drought with opening win at Winston-Salem Open

ATP Winston-Salem doubles
19/08/2019