ATP Moscow
Singles | Final
A.Rublev VS A.Mannarino
20 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Center Court
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Adrian Mannarino
ATP Moscow - 20 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Milojevic
2
3
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
63
78
2
A.Rublev
✓
77
66
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
View more matches
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
A.Seppi
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Lajovic
63
1
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
M.Kukushkin
64
2
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
0
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
✓
4
6
6
A.Mannarino
6
3
4
View more matches
