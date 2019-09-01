ATP Moscow
Singles | Semifinal
A.Rublev VS M.Cilic
19 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Center Court
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Milojevic
2
3
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
63
78
2
A.Rublev
✓
77
66
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Cilic
✓
6
4
77
J.Chardy
4
6
62
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
77
I.Karlovic
1
65
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
