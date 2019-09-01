ATP Moscow
Singles | Semifinal

A.Rublev VS M.Cilic

19 October 2019 Starting from 16:00

Center Court
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Marin Cilic

ATP Moscow - 19 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
31
Marin Cilic
Marin
Cilic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    89
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
25
