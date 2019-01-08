ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Rublev VS ...
17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - ...
ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
