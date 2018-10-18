ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kecmanovic
15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Miomir Kecmanovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019.
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age20
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
M.Kecmanovic
64
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
611
77
62
6
3
P.Lorenzi
✓
713
62
77
3
6
