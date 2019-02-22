ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
C.Garín VS A.Seppi
14 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Andreas Seppi
ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Andreas Seppi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
View more matches
Andreas
Seppi
Seppi
Italy
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age35
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
2
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
77
4
710
Z.Zhang
64
6
68
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
65
1
A.Seppi
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
62
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Berdych
✓
6
3
6
A.Seppi
1
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more