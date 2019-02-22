ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

C.Garín VS A.Seppi

14 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Andreas Seppi

ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Andreas Seppi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
32
Previous matches
Andreas Seppi
Andreas
Seppi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
