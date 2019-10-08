ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
Result
D.Medvedev
 
14 October 2019National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - ...

ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - 'I don't celebrate' - Medvedev explains ice-cold reaction to Shanghai victory

Shanghai Masters
13/10/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev thrashes Alexander Zverev to win second Masters title in Shanghai

Shanghai Masters
13/10/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev sees off Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Shanghai Masters final

Shanghai Masters
12/10/2019

Tennis news - Cameron Norrie misses British No 1 chance with Dan Evans set to replace Kyle Edmund

Shanghai Masters
08/10/2019