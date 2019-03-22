ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
Result
D.Lajovic
14 October 2019National Tennis Center
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - ...
ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla
✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
View more matches
