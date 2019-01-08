ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Gerasimov VS A.Rublev

17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
Match
User comments

LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - Andrey Rublev

ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
92
Previous matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
