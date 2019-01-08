ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Gerasimov VS A.Rublev
17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - Andrey Rublev
ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking92
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
T.Fabbiano
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov
4
6
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
6
2
3
E.Gerasimov
✓
4
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
View more matches
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
View more matches
