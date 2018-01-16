ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
E.Gerasimov VS T.Fabbiano
16 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - Thomas Fabbiano
ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and Thomas Fabbiano live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking92
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov
4
6
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
6
2
3
E.Gerasimov
✓
4
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
Thomas
Fabbiano
Fabbiano
Italy
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age30
ATP ranking91
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Caruso
✓
2
6
6
T.Fabbiano
6
3
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
4
2
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
67
6
1
J.Munar
✓
79
1
6
