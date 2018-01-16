ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

E.Gerasimov VS T.Fabbiano

16 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - Thomas Fabbiano

ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and Thomas Fabbiano live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
92
Thomas Fabbiano
Thomas
Fabbiano
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
91
