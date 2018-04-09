ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

E.Donskoy VS M.Kukushkin

15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

Center Court
LIVE - Evgeny Donskoy - Mikhail Kukushkin

ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Evgeny Donskoy and Mikhail Kukushkin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Evgeny Donskoy
Evgeny
Donskoy
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
116
Previous matches
Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
57
Previous matches
