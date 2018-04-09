ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
E.Donskoy VS M.Kukushkin
15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
Center Court
LIVE - Evgeny Donskoy - Mikhail Kukushkin
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Evgeny Donskoy and Mikhail Kukushkin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Evgeny
Donskoy
Donskoy
Russia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age29
ATP ranking116
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
7
6
E.Donskoy
5
3
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
E.Donskoy
✓
6
6
M.Viola
2
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
79
6
6
E.Donskoy
67
3
0
ATP Montpellier
Singles
1st Round
B.Paire
✓
7
6
E.Donskoy
5
3
Australian Open men
Singles
2nd Round
E.Donskoy
4
68
62
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
710
77
View more matches
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking57
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
M.Kecmanovic
64
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
View more matches
