ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

I.Karlovic VS A.Bedene

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 2
LIVE - Ivo Karlovic - Aljaž Bedene

ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ivo Karlovic and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ivo Karlovic
Ivo
Karlovic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    104
  • Age
    40
ATP ranking
87
Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
73
