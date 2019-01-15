ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
I.Karlovic VS A.Bedene
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 2
Match
LIVE - Ivo Karlovic - Aljaž Bedene
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ivo Karlovic and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ivo
Karlovic
Karlovic
Croatia
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)104
- Age40
ATP ranking87
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
2
3
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff
✓
7
77
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
✓
6
614
77
I.Karlovic
4
716
65
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
66
67
G.Andreozzi
✓
78
79
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
I.Karlovic
3
78
3
77
4
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
66
6
64
6
View more matches
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking73
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
R.Roumane
4
4
View more matches
