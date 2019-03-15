ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Chardy VS M.Kecmanovic
17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Miomir Kecmanovic
ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking71
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
67
6
77
M.Cecchinato
79
3
64
View more matches
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age20
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
M.Kecmanovic
64
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
611
77
62
6
3
P.Lorenzi
✓
713
62
77
3
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
27/05/2019
French Open 2019: Kyle Edmund interrupted by light in bid to battle through in Paris
Roland-Garros men