ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Chardy VS M.Kecmanovic

17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Miomir Kecmanovic

ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
71
Previous matches
Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir
Kecmanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
50
Previous matches
