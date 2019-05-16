ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
J.Chardy VS N.Jarry
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Nicolás Jarry
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Nicolás Jarry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking71
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
67
6
77
M.Cecchinato
79
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
View more matches
Nicolás
Jarry
Jarry
Chile
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age24
ATP ranking74
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Jarry
77
65
66
6
4
K.Majchrzak
✓
62
77
78
1
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
N.Jarry
4
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
Final
N.Jarry
✓
79
6
J.Londero
67
4
ATP Bastad
Singles
Semifinal
N.Jarry
✓
6
6
F.Delbonis
3
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more