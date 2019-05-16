ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

J.Chardy VS N.Jarry

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 1
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Nicolás Jarry

ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Nicolás Jarry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
71
Previous matches
Nicolás Jarry
Nicolás
Jarry
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
74
Previous matches
